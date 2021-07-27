Amitabh Bachchan plants sapling at Ramoji Film city under 'Green India Challenge'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took part in the 'Green India Challenge' by planting a sapling at the Ramoji Film City here.

Bachchan appreciated the efforts of TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, who initiated the 'Green India Challenge', in promoting greenery and said the campaign is sure to benefit future generations, an official release said.

''Team #GreenIndiaChallenge is delighted to have you on board SuperStar @SrBachchan ji! It's privilege for all of us.Honoured to be with you while you plant a sapling.Your kind encouraging words for your fans and others to take this up would mean a lot for us sir,'' Santosh Kumar tweeted.

The plantation programme was held in the presence of popular hero Nagarjuna Akkineni, film producer Ch Ashwini Dutt and Film City MD Vijayeswari, the release added.

