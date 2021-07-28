Left Menu

'Goliath' final season to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24

The fourth and final season of popular series Goliath, starring Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton as a lawyer, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24, the streamer annouced Wednesday.The show, which first premiered in 2015, revolves around a down on his luck lawyer, who ends up taking a case against a big corporation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:36 IST
'Goliath' final season to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth and final season of popular series ''Goliath'', starring Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton as a lawyer, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 24, the streamer annouced Wednesday.

The show, which first premiered in 2015, revolves around a down on his luck lawyer, who ends up taking a case against a big corporation. In the final season, Thornton's Billy McBride returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. ''Goliath'' also stars Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons.

The Amazon Studios show is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling ('Parenthood'), Geyer Kosinski ('Fargo'), and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner ('Boardwalk Empire').

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021