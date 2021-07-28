Left Menu

TikTok star injured, friend shot dead while watching 'Purge'

Detectives were still trying to identify a possible shooter or shooters, police said. One problem for investigators was the small audience for the show. "I'm being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing," Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV. "We're asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theatre adjacent to that, for any information at all," Kouroubacalis said.

Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer while they watched “The Forever Purge'' at a Southern California movie theatre.

Teens from Corona were found by theatre workers cleaning up after the 9.35 pm show of the violent horror movie at The Crossings mall in the city of Corona, southeast of Los Angeles, Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA-TV.

Rylee Goodrich was dead, and Anthony Barajas was on life support, police said.

Barajas, known online as ‘itsanthonymichael’, has about a million followers on TikTok, and more on other platforms.

Detectives recovered evidence from the theatre, but no gun, police said. Police didn't provide a possible motive or other details. Detectives were still trying to identify a possible shooter or shooters, police said.

One problem for investigators was the small audience for the show.

“I'm being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing,” Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV.

“We're asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theatre adjacent to that, for any information at all,” Kouroubacalis said.

