Bollywood celebrities urge people to protect tigers

On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2021, a slew of Bollywood celebrities, including Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon, have taken to social media to spread awareness about tiger conservation. "Today we celebrate international Tiger Day. Wildlife is gods gift to our planet. But, sadly today, natural habitats of animals and plants are being destroyed for ,Mining,encroachments, land grabbing,vote bank politics ,overdevelopment,farming,poaching,and hunting by humans. Our wildlife pays the deadly price.No Political will. How much ever activists and researchers may plead , but if no political will then nothing can be saved .Wildlife conservation has become very crucial to preserve the balance of nature," Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram.

She even explained the impacts of the extinction of wildlife on human life. "Soon, if no stringent steps are taken to save wildlife,it would not be long when they will be on the list of extinct species. The extinction of wildlife species will certainly have a fatal impact on human race aswell. So, for us as humans, it becomes a great responsibility to save the wildlife,our planet and most importantly our own selves," Raveena added.

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to talk about the importance of tigers in our lives. "Tiger = Forest = Oxygen = River = Water = Us ! Save Tigers, Save Humanity!#InternationalTigerDay#GlobalTigerDay," he tweeted.

Actor Dia Mirza, who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, pledged to protect Tiger habitats. "This #GlobalTigerDay salute to all our the protectors of our #Wild. They dedicate their lives to our #BigCats and forests Tiger faceFolded handsEarth globe asia-australia Without them we would not have 70% of the world's wild #Tigers in India. Pledge to protect Tiger habitats and support the guardians of #WildIndia Deciduous tree," she tweeted.

The theme for the 2021 International Tiger Day is 'Their survival is in our hands'. (ANI)

