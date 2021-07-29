Left Menu

Jean-Pierre Hocke, ex-head of UN refugee agency, dies at 83

Jean-Pierre Hocke, a Swiss humanitarian official who headed the United Nations refugee agency in the late 1980s, has died, the agency said Thursday. He was 83.Hocke died in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Monday, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:46 IST
Jean-Pierre Hocke, ex-head of UN refugee agency, dies at 83
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jean-Pierre Hocke, a Swiss humanitarian official who headed the United Nations' refugee agency in the late 1980s, has died, the agency said Thursday. He was 83.

Hocke died in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Monday, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said. The current high commissioner, Filippo Grandi, described him in a statement as “a tireless advocate of international cooperation and solidarity in finding solutions to the great refugee crises of his time.” Hocke served as the director of operations at the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross for nearly two decades before becoming the sixth head of UNHCR in 1986.

UNHCR said he played a pivotal role in launching the International Conference on Central American Refugees, or CIREFCA, which aimed to help people displaced and otherwise affected by nearly 20 years of war and violence in the region.

Under Hocke, the U.N. agency also worked to provide for the voluntary return of Vietnamese refugees and began setting up large camps for Ethiopian refugees in Sudan and Somali refugees in Ethiopia.

Hocke resigned in October 1989 amid an investigation focusing on his alleged use of U.N. money for first-class air travel. He denied any impropriety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021