Lady Gaga, Adam Driver's first look posters from 'House of Gucci' revealed

Oscar-winning star Lady Gaga and Adam Driver on Thursday revealed their first look posters from the forthcoming movie 'House of Gucci'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Lady Gaga, revealed the first look at her transformation into Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, in the upcoming movie about his assassination.

'House of Gucci', depicts the true story of the downfall of the Gucci family dynasty. Adam Driver is portraying Maurizio Gucci, the former head of Gucci fashion. Gaga earlier had shared a picture of the onscreen couple posing on a snow-capped mountain, captioned "Signore e Signora Gucci," which translates to Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.

Advertisement

According to Variety, channeling apres-ski chic, Driver is donning a cable knit turtleneck sweater and a separate white jacket fashioned around his waist, while Gaga is draped in gold chains and outfitted in all black with a white Cossack hat. 'House of Gucci', which is currently filming in Europe marks Gaga's first film role following her Oscar-nominated performance in 'A Star Is Born'. Driver has received Academy Award nominations for 'BlacKkKlansman' and 'Marriage Story'.

As per People magazine, 'House of Gucci' is based on the popular book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden. The upcoming movie follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 1991. In 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan. Patrizia was convicted of arranging her husband's murder in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Their daughters, Alessandra and Allegra, asked that her conviction be overturned, claiming her brain tumour had affected her ability to reason.

The two were successful and in 2000 an appeals court in Italy reduced Patrizia's sentence to 26 years. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison due to good behaviour. The upcoming film helmed by Ridley Scott also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons.

Written by Roberto Bentivegna, the film went on floors in Rome in April this year. The star cast has been in Italy for a couple of weeks now, prepping and shooting 'House of Gucci'. Both Gaga and Driver are Oscar-nominated actors. Gaga's first acting endeavour after her 2018 blockbuster 'A Star Is Born' co-stars Bradley Cooper. On the other hand, Driver was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film 'Marriage Story', co-starring Scarlett Johansson.

'House of Gucci' is set to the big screens on November 24, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)