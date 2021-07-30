Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to release theatrically on August 19

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced that his much-anticipated movie Bellbottom will arrive in cinemas on August 19. As the theatres open across the world and various parts of the country, the producers have locked a new release date for the movie. Date August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of BellBottom

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:59 IST
Image Credit: IANS
Superstar Akshay Kumar Friday announced that his much-anticipated movie ''Bellbottom'' will arrive in cinemas on August 19. The espionage thriller was originally scheduled to release in April this year but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. As the theatres open across the world and in various parts of the country, the producers have locked a new release date for the movie. ''Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19,'' Kumar posted on Twitter. Vashu Bhagnani is backing the film along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, ''Bellbottom'' is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh, the film also features actors Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor.

