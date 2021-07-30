Left Menu

Motor racing-Netflix to stream Schumacher documentary from Sept. 15

Approved by his family, "Schumacher" features interviews with his wife and children, including F1 racer son Mick, and other past and present drivers, Netflix said. Schumacher, 52, who won a record seven F1 titles since equalled by Briton Lewis Hamilton, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

Netflix will air a documentary series on Formula One great Michael Schumacher from Sept. 15, the online streaming platform said on Friday. Approved by his family, "Schumacher" features interviews with his wife and children, including F1 racer son Mick, and other past and present drivers, Netflix said.

Schumacher, 52, who won a record seven F1 titles since equalled by Briton Lewis Hamilton, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

