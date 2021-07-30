Motor racing-Netflix to stream Schumacher documentary from Sept. 15
Approved by his family, "Schumacher" features interviews with his wife and children, including F1 racer son Mick, and other past and present drivers, Netflix said. Schumacher, 52, who won a record seven F1 titles since equalled by Briton Lewis Hamilton, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:24 IST
Netflix will air a documentary series on Formula One great Michael Schumacher from Sept. 15, the online streaming platform said on Friday. Approved by his family, "Schumacher" features interviews with his wife and children, including F1 racer son Mick, and other past and present drivers, Netflix said.
Schumacher, 52, who won a record seven F1 titles since equalled by Briton Lewis Hamilton, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Briton
- Michael Schumacher
- Netflix
- Mick
- Lewis Hamilton
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more
Olympics-Athletics-'If not now, when?' Briton Brownlee says Games should go on
Olympics-Athletics-Briton Rowden fears self-isolation will dent team mates confidence
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Athletics-Briton Rowden fears self-isolation will dent teammates confidence; Olympic Village COVID-19 infection bubble already 'broken' - health expert and more
Olympics-Sailing-Britons claim two victories in opening skiff races