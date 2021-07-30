Left Menu

Film screening resumes in about 250 theatres in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:32 IST
Film screening resumes in about 250 theatres in Telangana
Film screening resumed in about 250 theatres in Telangana on Friday with the release of new movies.

Out of around 450 theatres in the state, about 250 screened films today, sources in the state film exhibitors association said.

About 15 theatres resumed screening on July 23.

According to the sources, film screening is expected to resume in all theatres from August 13.

Some of the films to hit the theatres on Friday include 'Thimmarasu' and 'Narasimhapuram'.

Film exhibitors in the state on July 17 decided to reopen theatres in the state.

The state government had permitted screening of movies last month as part of the COVID-19 unlock guidelines.

