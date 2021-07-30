Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her youngest child is transgender

Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared that her youngest child with husband Christopher Guest has come out as transgender and is expected to be married next year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview with an entertainment outlet for their cover story, the 'Halloween' actor proudly shared the news with her daughter Ruby's permission.

The wide-ranging conversation touched upon the philanthropist, actor and author's "great mental migration" that started in her 50s after raising her two children into adulthood, overcoming drug addiction and "doing a whole lot of reading." Describing this point in her life as one of "shedding," Curtis told the outlet that in addition to other things, she's letting go of, "vampire" like friendships, she's also ditched one of the biggest and oldest ideas that gender is fixed. That's when she shared that her daughter Ruby, a 25-year-old computer gaming editor, had transitioned.

Curtis said that she and Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby" before announcing that Ruby also has plans to marry her fiance. "She and her fiance will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate," Curtis said.

Ruby is the second of two children with Guest, who has been her partner for more than 35 years. Her oldest child, Annie, is 34 and married. During the interview, Curtis also spoke about her marriage to Guest, who she called her "one and only."

The couple, who tied the knot in 1984 and will celebrate 37 years of marriage this December, previously marked their long-lasting relationship last year when Curtis, who rarely shares photos of her husband on Instagram, commemorated their anniversary with a sweet tribute. "My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy," she wrote at the time. (ANI)

