Boruto Episode 209 new release date & spoilers out: What happens to Boruto’s Karma?

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 209 got delayed due to the broadcast of Tokyo Olympic 2020, which Japan is hosting. Recently, the episode's new release date has been announced by TV Tokyo. It is scheduled to air on Sunday, August 1. Let's find out what to expect from Boruto Episode 209, in terms of plot and storyline.

Boruto Episode 209 titled "The Outcast" is likely to continue the story after the severe fight shown in the previous installment. Kawaki is feeling bad for his friend Konohagakure. From his past experience, Kawaki knows that Karma can be dangerous. He has seen how Momoshiki Otsutsuki used Karma to take control of Boruto's consciousness.

In Boruto Episode 208, we saw New Team Seven had a severe battle with Boro and managed to free Lord Seventh. Boro was attacked by Momoshiki Otsutsuki in a new form. Boro wonders if that is Otsustsuki and was shocked to see the Momoshiki Otsutsuki's appearance as Boruto.

Boruto Episode 209 will show that after Boro's accident, Jigen is interested to get Boruto's Karma. So, Kara is continuously observing minutely what Kawaki and Boruto are doing.

Besides, Naruto is surrounded by Uzumaki family and friends in the Leaf Hospital in Boruto Episode 209. Shikamaru describes every detail to shinobi that he has missed. A trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 209 is already out.

The video shows Kawaki will meet Himawari, the younger sister of Boruto. But he will find that Himawari is behaving strangely.

While both are fighting, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki were also shocked seeing Momoshiki Otsutsuki's appearance. Boro tried to punch Boruto but his arms got two pieces. Boruto keeps on blowing Boro to defeat. Momoshiki inside Boro realized that there is a Jutsu called Rasengan. And he unleashes the giant Rasenga. Boro got scared.

Boro understood that Kashi Koji has misled him and didn't notify him about the giant Rasenga. However, Boro got killed with a single blow and Kawaki wakes up. As soon as Boruto returned to his old form, he forgot everything. New Team Seven took him back to Konohagakure.

Boruto episode 209 is scheduled to release on August 1, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 209 can be watched on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

