Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 spoilers & title out: Itadori to join martial arts contest

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 is coming back on Sunday, August 1, 2021, after a short break. The official Twitter handle of Shonen Jump already confirmed the release date of Chapter 153. Officially the series was on a hiatus as the artist Gege Akutami is not physically well.

He already announced earlier about his health issue after a meeting with the editorial department. He revealed in a statement that he was suffering from back pain and other maladies.

Advertisement

Recently, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan named Ducky has shared the latest spoilers and leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153, which is reportedly titled "Gambling Match."

The fan also revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 would focus on Yuji Itadori's route. Itadori and his team could arrive at an underground martial arts competition. There, they could meet the third-year suspended student Hakari and try to convince Itadori to join their team.

#JJKSpoilers The Chapter Focuses on Yuji Itadori Route. They arrive at an underground martial arts competition, to try to convince the 3rd-year suspended student "Hakari" to join them. — Ducky (@IDuckyx) July 28, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 would also show Yuji Itadori participating in the tournament of the underground martial arts. Megumi also tries to join the competition but Hakari allows only Itadori. However, Megumi believes Itadori doesn't want to get involved with anyone in the Jujutsu High School, since he is still upset about his suspension from the school.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 will introduce Hakari's girlfriend, named Kirara. She is also a third-year student of the same school.

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 are usually made available two to three days before the manga release. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 301 spoilers update: Rill launches New Spell to increase Charlotte's power