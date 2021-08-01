Left Menu

Fans, Bollywood celebrities shower Taapsee Pannu with heartfelt birthday wishes

As Taapsee Pannu turned a year older on Sunday, several fans and members from the film industry took to social media platforms to extend their birthday greetings to the 'Badla' actor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:26 IST
Fans, Bollywood celebrities shower Taapsee Pannu with heartfelt birthday wishes
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instgaram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Taapsee Pannu turned a year older on Sunday, several fans and members from the film industry took to social media platforms to extend their birthday greetings to the 'Badla' actor. "More power to you gurl! Happy Birthday- have a great one. @taapsee..much love," actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

Harshvardhan Rane, who shared screen space with Taapsee in the latest film ' Haseen Dillruba', wished the latter a happy birthday by calling her Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk. "Happy birthday dear Elon Musk @taapsee," he wrote on Twitter.

Taapsee also received an adorable birthday wish from her 'Thappad' co-star Pavail Gulati. Taking to Instagram Story, Pavail uploaded a photograph of him with Taapsee from the sets of 'Thappad' and wrote: "Happy birthday to this coconut."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wished for Taapsee's good health on her birthday. "Happy birthday @taapsee keep raising the bar !!! Stay happy and safe always," he tweeted.

Actor Anushka Sharma, too, conveyed her birthday wishes for Taapsee. "Happy birthday Taapsee. Hope you have the best year ahead," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a throwback picture of her with Taapsee and showered her with loads of love on her special day. "Happy birthday sis. Love you to bits," Bhumi posted on Instagram Story.

Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, and Angad Bedi among others posted heartfelt wishes for Taapsee, who is currently shooting for her maiden production film 'Blurr' in Nainital, Uttrakhand. Taapsee even took to Instagram early morning to share a philosophical post to mark her special day.

"Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me," she wrote. Alongside, Taapsee posted a mesmerising picture of herself gazing at the bright sun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

