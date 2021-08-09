Left Menu

Prison School updates: Creators have options to work on Season 2
The first part of Prison School mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's school. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School
The Japanese manga series, Prison School Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated series that is yet to get greenlit. After the premiere of its first season in October 2015, the enthusiasts are wondering about Season 2. Some viewers might think why we pick a series to write that ended a long time ago and while there is no renewal update.

There is a possibility of Prison School Season 2 to come in the future. Today we will discuss the reasons. Prison School is directed and created by Tsutomu Mizushima and Akira Hiramoto respectively. The manga series acquired worldwide popularity and accumulated many positive critical reviews. Over 13 million copies of the series had been sold as of March 2018.

To make the debut season, director Tsutomu Mizushima took the first 12 episodes from the original manga, which consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

The first part of Prison School mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's school. The strictest girl's academies in Tokyo had decided to admit boys into their system. Kiyoshi Fujino, a newly admitted boy, discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 may show how the boys adjusting them to the decorum maintained by the institute. The official synopsis for Season 2 is not revealed yet.

Presently, the producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is tight-lipped about the renewal. After the releasing Prison School in 2015, the director Tsutomu Mizushima and SHIROBAKO was contacted by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2 on Twitter. He commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

Although the director told that he was willing to do Prison School Season 2, still the scenario has changed now. Currently, there are no updates on the anime.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime and manga series.

