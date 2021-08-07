Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Naofumi & his companions face various new challenges

After the release of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 in 2019, enthusiasts are wondering about the second season of the anime series. Fortunately, the second and the third season have already been announced. Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was scheduled to premiere in October 2021, which was revealed in Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020. But it was later delayed to April 2022.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime series adapted from the light novels of the same title written by Aneko Yusagi. Masato Jibo helms the Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 while Takao Abo was the director of Season 1. The second series composition was handled by Keigo Koyanagi and the characters were designed by Masahiro Suwa. Kevin Penkin composed the music.

The story for the Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to reveal but it would show Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani and his friend growing up. He will remember everything that he has learned in childhood. According to the official trailer, the story will follow after the fight between Glass and Naofumi's party. Naofumi will try to uncover the truth that why monster waves are trying to kill the world's Cardinal Heroes.

Naofumi Iwatani, the young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo will also confront a new antagonist. The enemy will be more powerful than before. Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world. Almost all the cast members would return in the anime series to voice the characters.

Masato Jinbo will direct Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 replacing first season director Takao Abo. Masato Jinbo hinted at the plot during the Crunchyroll Expo.

"A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naofumi and his friends will have to face various new challenges."

"How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia, and Kizuna," added the director.

