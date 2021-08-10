Left Menu

Kajol shares her go-to fashion advice

Actor Kajol, who is best known for her quirky and candid posts on social media, has once again brought smiles to her fans' faces with her fashion advice.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:30 IST
Kajol shares her go-to fashion advice
Kajol (Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kajol, who is best known for her quirky and candid posts on social media, has once again brought smiles to her fans' faces with her fashion advice. "When someone asks me for fashion advice - Wear something Black," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the fashion tip, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star posted her stunning picture, in which she is seen wearing a black outfit. She teamed up her look with nude make-up. Kajol's fashion advice has garnered several responses.

"Hahhaha.. black is also my go-to colour," a user commented. "Hahaha ...So true. Black is the best colour," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in the films 'Tribhanga' and 'Devi', will reportedly be seen in 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021