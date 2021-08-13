Russian Doll Season 2 is likely come with ‘tightly bound package’

It has been over two years since the comedy-drama Russian Doll made its debut in 2019. Since then fans are waiting to see what can happen to Nadia and Alan. Russian Doll Season 2 was confirmed in June 2019 and the filming is underway. It began in March 2021 after a delay of one year. The production was set to start in March 2020 but got delayed for the COVID-19.

What could be the plot for Russian Doll Season 2?

The series follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a game developer, who dies repeatedly, survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (portrayed by Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. It also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, and Elizabeth Ashley.

Nadia and Alan find themselves trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into alternate, pre-loop versions of each other.

They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines. Russian Doll Season 2 will start from here.

Even though the plot is not disclosed yet, but entertainment scooper, Daniel Richtman told that the audience would find a new character introduces in Russian Doll Season 2. "He's a male love interest role, charming, but turns out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a 'young Benicio Del Toro' type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland."

Earlier, the show's creator Amy Poehler told, "I can't give any spoilers away, unfortunately, but I'm so excited to get started." "Natasha and the writers have done an amazing job. The season that we're gonna bring is going to be so exciting," she said of the forthcoming second season.

"I can say that we're back in New York and we can't wait to get started. Especially because that show is a tightly bound package, and everything is connected to everything else. It's really a puzzle to write and create. I can't wait for us to start rolling," she added.

Who could be the cast for Russian Doll Season 2?

The director Leslye Headland said to THR, the lead character, Nadia will always be the part of the show. So, Natasha Lyonne is returning as Nadia and there is a strong possibility for Charlie Barnett to return as Alan alongside. Lyonne said, "Alan and Nadia are intrinsically and inexplicably linked to one another."

Besides, Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy officially joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity while 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role. 'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined the drama.

Greta Lee (Maxine, Nadia's friend), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy, friend), Yul Vasquez (John Reyes, Nadia's Ex-boyfriend), and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner Nadia's mother) might return in Russian Doll Season 2.

Currently, Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. We will update you as soon as we get an announcement from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

