Is Northern Rescue Season 2 officially cancelled? Know in detail!

Northern Rescue is a Canadian drama aired on Netflix and CBC on March 1, 2019. It garnered positive reviews and accumulated a good viewership globally. But so far, CBC or Netflix have not confirmed anything about Northern Rescue Season 2. The first season left fans with many unanswered questions.

Currently, Netflix is one of the biggest entertainment service providers throughout the world and its collection is growing day by day. Despite its huge capacity, several shows were cancelled during the global pandemic. Although the reasons for the cancelations are different to several projects, the impact of COVID-19 remains the same. However, Northern Rescue Season 2 is one of the dramas included in the list of Netflix's series that are cancelled, noted Cinemablend.

But if we go with the answer given by William Baldwin to a TV journalist Esme Mazzao via Twitter that the show is yet to be renewed. Then there is a possibility of Northern Rescue Season 2.

The Twitter post reads "@maysoonzayid @johnlegend is my Google Assistant voice & he just told me there will be a @northern_rescue Season 2. No date & I couldn't confirm it any other way but it was a lovely way to learn so I had to pass it on. I wonder if @BillyBaldwin will confirm."

"Not that I know of... no," answered Baldwin.

On the other hand, two years have passed and there are no updates from the creators on the making of Northern Rescue Season 2. Experts believe the show might be renewed soon as there are high chances of its renewal as compared to the cancellation of the show. It might be delayed due to the worldwide pandemic.

In terms of the plot, Northern Rescue Season 1 left the family of Commander John West (played by William Baldwin) in several troubles. Fans are waiting to see what twist comes to their lives. The story begins with commander John West lost his wife, Sarah West (Michelle Nolden). The death affects each of their lives as John and his three children cope with their loss. They shifted to Boston, his countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay. There he relocated to stay with his sister-in-law.

The first season of the Canadian drama ends with Sarah's sister, Charlie (Kathleen Robertson) discovering the truth about her boyfriend, Alex (Sebastien Roberts). Besides, Sarah's daughter, Maddie (Amalia Williamson) determined to find Rick Walker reveals an ugly family secret. He is actually her biological father and had been blackmailing her mother.

If Netflix and CBC decide to renew the drama for a second season, undoubtedly most of the stars will return to reprise their role. Possibly fans will get to see the unknown character Rick Walker in Northern Rescue Season 2.

Currently, there is no official confirmation or cancellation for Northern Rescue Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on International dramas.

