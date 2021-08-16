Call My Agent! Season 5 might not start ‘immediately’ after the spin-off film

After watching the first four seasons of the French comedy-drama Call My Agent!, fans are waiting for the release its fifth season. While it was initially announced that the show would end after its fourth season in 2020, but in April 2021 it was confirmed that the show would return with a 90 minute TV film followed by the fifth season.

The announcement for Call My Agent! Season 5 was made by Thomas Anargyros, chief executive of Mediawan Studios, the company behind the series, on French radio station Europe 1. He said the spin-off film will release first and Call My Agent! Season 5 would follow.

"We're making great progress [on the film]," he said. "We want to produce it this year, and we're looking to air it likely at the end of the year or early next year. And we'll move forward with a new season for Call My Agent."

According to Variety, once the filming for the spin-off film is finished, the upcoming episodes of Call My Agent! Season 5 will commence. However, recently, series creator Dominique Besnehard revealed that the work on the fifth season won't start "immediately" and it might take "a few years" until it arrives on our screens, according to Radio Times.

Call My Agent! (Original French title Dix pour cent; "ten percent") is a French comedy series that portrays the story of a group of agents in a talent agency in Paris. It features several cameo performances from its stars, including Isabelle Huppert, Jean Dujardin, Juliette Binoche, Jean Reno and more. The debut season was originally aired on the public France 2 channel. Later Netflix picked the series for the international audience.

Currently, Call My Agent! the film is under development. Producers hope to complete their shooting before the end of the year or in early 2022. Everything depends on the availability of the cast, especially the lead Camille Cottin who plays Andrea Martel in the series.

Call My Agent! Season 5 will start from the end of the fourth season. The film will mainly highlight the story of Andrea Martel. Many other smaller plots will also be added to the storyline. Series creator Dominique Besnehard revealed that they are planning to do some part of the shooting in New York.

He told Europe 1, "For the moment we are going to do a [film] that we are starting to write and which, I hope, will take place in New York. Because all American actors, unpretentious, want to be there."

As Camille Cottin is the key cast in the film, hopefully she will return in the film. The other cast who could return in the fifth seasom include Thibault de Montalembert (as Mathias Barneville), Grégory Montel (Gabriel Sarda), Liliane Rovère (Arlette Azémar), Fanny Sidney (Camille Valentini), Laure Calamy (Noémie Leclerc), Nicolas Maury (Hervé André-Jezak), Stéfi Celma (Sofia Leprince) and Assaad Bouab (Hicham Janowski).

Currently, there is no release date for Call My Agent! film and Season 5. Keep reading to get more updates on the drama and Netflix French series.

