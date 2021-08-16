Left Menu

The Vampire Diaries doesn’t have any probability for Season 9 despite fans’ demand

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:38 IST
The Vampire Diaries doesn’t have any probability for Season 9 despite fans’ demand
The show concludes with Season 8 by airing a total of 171 episodes and ends on March 10, 2017. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries
  • Country:
  • United States

The sensational supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries became super hit after its release on The CW on September 10, 2009. The show concludes with Season 8 by airing a total of 171 episodes and ends on March 10, 2017. But fans do not like the decision of concluding the drama. Although four years have passed, still the avid viewers are wondering if Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will ever happen.

Many fans think there should not be The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Back in 2017, showrunner and co-creator Julie Plec told Hollywood reporter, "There were a lot of things that went into [the decision to end the series]."

"Some logistics, some contractual, where you were just like, 'OK if this person doesn't come back, is the show still going to be good? What if they do come back, but we don't know until the end?' A lot of that silly stuff you're not supposed to talk about. Logistical stuff," Plec added.

There was a rumor that CW's hit The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is coming in February 2021. Although addressing the rumor, Ian Somerhalder cleared the confusions saying, "I have not heard anything about a season nine. ... what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like gray hair, and they're, they have canes like, 'Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby."

However, Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore saying he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Besides, Nina Dobrev (played as Elena) declined to reprise her role if The Vampire Diaries comes back for Season 9.

Julie Plec earlier stated that she would not work in Vampire Diaries anymore. She also clarified that the previous season already ended the series. She is happy with the conclusion of this famous season. She earlier discredited all rumors related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in the future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Last Kingdom Season 5 airs Sigtryggr with a quote, will he have children with Stiorra?

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021