The Vampire Diaries doesn’t have any probability for Season 9 despite fans’ demand

The sensational supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries became super hit after its release on The CW on September 10, 2009. The show concludes with Season 8 by airing a total of 171 episodes and ends on March 10, 2017. But fans do not like the decision of concluding the drama. Although four years have passed, still the avid viewers are wondering if Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will ever happen.

Many fans think there should not be The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Back in 2017, showrunner and co-creator Julie Plec told Hollywood reporter, "There were a lot of things that went into [the decision to end the series]."

Advertisement

"Some logistics, some contractual, where you were just like, 'OK if this person doesn't come back, is the show still going to be good? What if they do come back, but we don't know until the end?' A lot of that silly stuff you're not supposed to talk about. Logistical stuff," Plec added.

There was a rumor that CW's hit The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is coming in February 2021. Although addressing the rumor, Ian Somerhalder cleared the confusions saying, "I have not heard anything about a season nine. ... what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like gray hair, and they're, they have canes like, 'Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby."

However, Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore saying he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Besides, Nina Dobrev (played as Elena) declined to reprise her role if The Vampire Diaries comes back for Season 9.

Julie Plec earlier stated that she would not work in Vampire Diaries anymore. She also clarified that the previous season already ended the series. She is happy with the conclusion of this famous season. She earlier discredited all rumors related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in the future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Last Kingdom Season 5 airs Sigtryggr with a quote, will he have children with Stiorra?