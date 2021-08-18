Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2 on public demand?

The South Korean series, It's Okay to Not Be Okay gained immense popularity throughout the world. Following the release of the K-drama's finale on August 9, 2020, fans are demanding a second season for the series. Will there be It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 in the future? What are the creators thinking about it?

The series starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji made a remarkable success in South Korea and gained a large viewership worldwide. The unique storyline, visual storytelling style, and admirable acting performances helped It's Okay to Not Be Okay in getting positive reviews from the viewers and critics alike.

The conclusion of It's Okay to Not Be Okay is mostly happy but still, there are some unfinished ends. Some enthusiasts think there could be a relationship build-up between the mother and the daughter. In the last season, the mother and daughter's scene ends with Ko Moon-young (played by Seo Yea-ji) going to see her mother following her arrest.

Otakukart noted that many plots shown in the first season have the potential to get more attention in It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. For instance, the second season might expand on Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Ko Moon-young's marriage.

Similarly, some believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2 as almost all the characters in the series healed themselves at the end of the drama with the lead characters confessing their love for each other.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay also saw Ko Moon-young publishing a book that was different from her gloomy-themed tales with Sang Tae. Even Moon Sang Tae's dream of taking a road trip with no responsibilities on his shoulders was fulfilled.

We can give up hope for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2, as several hit series was renewed in public demand despite the fact mostly the Korean dramas are made only for one season.

