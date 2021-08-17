The Penthouse War in Life: Why fans are hopeful for Season 4?

'The Penthouse: War in Life' has become one of the most popular K-dramas in South Korea and across the world these days. It has already released its three seasons. After the premiere of The Penthouse Season 3 on June 4, 2021, and ending on September 10, the avid viewers are wondering about The Penthouse Season 4.

SBS has not yet renewed The Penthouse Season 4. The studio has already made it clear that there will be no fourth season.

The Penthouse: War in Life starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-seok become loved and favorites to millions of viewers across the world. The series received positive feedback from the critics for its unique storylines.

The Penthouse: War In Life is an original SBS television drama. The first season premiered in October 2020. The show was earlier announced to have three seasons in total. The Penthouse finished its Season 2 at the beginning of this month. The second season ended with 5.69 million viewers. The series received position 8th in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers. Moreover, the drama achieved the first position among all-channel mini-series, 13 times in a row from its first broadcast on February 19, 2021, to the last episode.

The Penthouse: War in Life centers around a luxury penthouse apartment with 100 floors, where rich families live at Hera Palace. The people living at the palace are ambitious and have dark secrets. The story is mainly focused on the solidarity and revenge of women who become evil to protect themselves and their children.

Penthouse 3 focuses on the residents of Hera Place after their trials and their kids who prepare themselves to take the college entrance examination.

Just when Shim Su-Ryeon, who faked her death in Season 1, thinks she can finally live happily, Logan Lee (Park Eun-seok) and Oh Yoon-hee dies right before her eyes. With the residents of Hera Palace out of prison, what will be their fates as their desires grow bigger and more mysterious figures exist in their lives?

SBS has not yet made any official announcement of the show's renewal, but fans are hopeful that The Penthouse Season 4 will come in the future. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many hit series were restored by public demand lately.

Currently, there is no confirmation on The Penthouse Season 4. Stay tuned to get more updates!

