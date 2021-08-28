BTS, Megan Thee Stallion drop 'Butter' remix following legal battle

Popular South Korean band BTS recently dropped the remix of their hit song 'Butter', which features an assist from Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The remix version of the song was released on Friday. Megan shared the song on her Twitter handle, writing, "OUT NOWWWW http://bts.lnk.to/ButterMTS."

"Houston's finest, in the room with bosses/ Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses/ I remember writing flows in my room in college/ Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking," Megan raps on the track. The original 'Butter' previously stood at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine weeks, marking itself as the longest-running No.-1 song of 2021 thus far, according to Billboard.

When BTS released the song back in May, it broke a YouTube record for concurrent viewers after having more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to see the music video. The official video has since been viewed more than 530 million times. BTS, which consists of Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V, has previously collaborated with artists like Steve Aoki, Halsey and Nicki Minaj.

As per People magazine, the release of the 'Butter' remix comes after Megan took legal action against her record label to ensure its release. The rapper filed in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday, accusing record label 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing her remix of 'Butter' with the superstar K-pop band from being released to the public, according to documents obtained by Variety.

Megan, who used her real name Megan Pete in the filing, said missing the previously scheduled debut of the song would do "irreparable damage" to her music career, having a "devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry." "The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up-and-coming artist," Megan's filing read.

"Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete's art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete's goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm," the filing further read. In an update earlier this week, Variety then reported that a judge ruled Megan was clear to release the 'Butter' remix on time. (ANI)

