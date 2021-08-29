Left Menu

H.E.R. in negotiations to join 'The Color Purple' movie musical

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 12:37 IST
H.E.R. in negotiations to join 'The Color Purple' movie musical
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, better known by the stage name H.E.R., is in final talks to make her feature film acting debut in ''The Color Purple'' movie musical.

The upcoming Warner Bros project is the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which itself is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based.

''In The Heights'' star Corey Hawkins joined the film this week.

The story revolves around a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her life-long struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, H.E.R., known for hit songs like ''Best Part'' and ''Focus'', will play Squeak, who, in the musical, goes from a juke joint waitress to an aspiring singer.

Rae Dawn Chong played the role in the original Spielberg feature.

Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind Beyonce's video ''Black Is King'', is set to direct the modern take on the musical.

Marcus Gardley penned the screenplay, adapted from Marsha Norman's book and scored by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Sources said H.E.R. is also developing a new original song for the movie musical adaptation.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in Spielberg's ''The Color Purple'' and earned an Oscar nomination, is producing via her Harpo Films banner with Spielberg under his Amblin Entertainment. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both of whom were behind the Broadway musical, will also produce.

The film has a release date of December 20, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021