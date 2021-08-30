Fast & Furious 10 gets release date in 2023, why ‘10 is a divine number’?

After the recent release of Fast & Furious 9, fans have been waiting to know when the Fast & Furious 10 (F10) will be released. The latest news for you is that Universal has set a premiere date of April 7, 2023.

Earlier the lead star revealed to Entertainment Weekly that filming for Fast & Furious 10 would start in January 2022. He hinted that there is a possibility of Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 being filmed back-to-back to wrap up the billion-dollar series.

"Just wait for Fast & Furious 10. Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come," Vin Diesel teased on Entertainment Weekly's BINGE: The Fast Saga.

While the team, cast and crew are prepping for Fast & Furious 10 and gearing up for production in January next year, the actor Vin Diesel shares how important the imminent sequel is in reality.

Vin Diesel has recently shared a picture of his son on Instagram with the letters 'FX' shaved into his head. Is it a hint for the imminent movie's title? The 54-year old actor suggested that 10 is a 'divine number'.

"That excitement is real... the emotions strong. Haha. Hope, somehow perseveres in this multi-generational saga. 10... the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and non-being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle. So proud of Universal, the incredible team of talent we are blessed to have on this journey. Grateful for it all and most importantly for all of you," Vin Diesel captioned his post on Instagram.

Plot detail on Fast & Furious 10 is kept under wraps to avoid rumors and speculations. Still, we can expect lots of cars, explosions, crashes and exploding cars when Fast & Furious 10 hits the big screens in 2023.

On the other hand, the director Justin Lin has recently revealed that Paul Walker's character is likely to be back in F10 and F11. This can be possible with the help of CGI.

"Obviously, Paul and his character Brian are the soul and heart of how we've moved forward. Bringing him back is something I think about every day. As we near the end of the franchise, it's a conversation I'm having. I think about this possibility every day," Justin Lin said to an interview with CinePOP.

Fast & Furious 10 is slated to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies

