Buzz Lightyear actor & producer say differently about Toy Story 5’s possibility

All the previous Toy Story movies are well-known for their perfect endings. Toy Story 5 may not have an official confirmation, but fans should not give up hope of getting it.

The remarkable worldwide success of the fourth season means that Toy Story 5 is possibly on the cards. Annie Potts, who voiced for the Bo Peep in the previous movies, hinted plenty of fans would be excited to view what the toys do now.

"Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told earlier.

Fans are wondering when Toy Story 5 can take place. There were 9 years between Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 films, a similar gap of 11 years between the second and third movies. Since the fourth movie was released in June 2019, we will have to wait for a long time.

Last year's official Pixar account tweeted "[Lightyear] is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear, Voiced by [Chris Evans], get ready to go to 'infinity and beyond' with Lightyear."

Tom Hanks said that the fourth film would be the final film in the main Toy Story series. He said to Ellen DeGeneres that Tim Allen had "warned [him] about the emotional final goodbye between [their characters] Woody and Buzz [Lightyear in Toy Story 4].

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

The producer, Mark Nielsen was once asked about the possibility of Toy Story 5. "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem," Mark Nielsen opined.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date and confirmation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

