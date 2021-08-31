Left Menu

Goutam Ghose's 'Raahgir' wins four awards at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival

Filmmaker Goutam Ghoses film Raahgir, starring Adil Hussain and Tillotama Shome, has bagged four awards at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival.According to the films producers, the movie won awards for the best feature film, best director for Ghose, best female actor for Shome and the best male actor for Hussain.We are glad to announce that team Raahgir wins top awards at DCSAFF - Washington DC South Asian Film Festival, read the post from the films official Facebook page.The festival, which showcases alternative and independent cinema from South Asia, was held from August 28 to August 29, 2021.

In June this year, ''Raahgir'' had won two awards at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival 2021 where Ghose was named the best director and Shome bagged the trophy for best female actor.

Ghose earlier told PTI that the film is about the people of rural India, tribal hamlets, their dreams and battles and how perception of reality differs in cities and rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

