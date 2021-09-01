Now You See Me 3 to have special magic tricks to keep audience guessing

The first two films of Now You See Me received mixed reviews from critics and a more positive response from audiences, grossing nearly $700 million at worldwide box office. As expected, the series will get a third film, which is currently under development. In May 2015, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3.

This time the story of four magicians will bring a different array of outstanding magic to keep the audience entertained and eager for more.

The president of Lionsgate, Nathan Kahane said, "The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

Currently, the production of the film is underway but it is progressing a bit slower than earlier movies. The past two years have been chaotic for the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the production of Now You See Me 3 was also affected.

Even though there are not many updates on its plot, cast and other details, it seems the third movie is going to be different from the previous sequels. Now You See Me 3 would focus on a new style of robbery.

Nathan Kahane said, "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast. However, a buzz circulated via online media that he would be seen as a villain or a cop in the movie.

LizzyCaplan will return to reprise her role as Lula May in Now You See Me 3. The other returning stars include Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Woody Harrelson. They'll play respectively Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler and Merritt McKinney.

Eric Warren Singer will pen the script for the third installment. Eric earlier worked as one of the writers for Top Gun: Maverick. He was nominated for Oscar for the black comedy crime film, American Hustle.

Now You See Me 3 is set to release in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on movies.

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2: Netflix still silent on its renewal despite many stories to be told