Sweet Home Season 2: Netflix still silent on its renewal despite many stories to be told

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:13 IST
There is no official confirmation on Sweet Home Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Home
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

After a striking season 1 of apocalyptic horror South Korean drama, Sweet Home fans are looking forward to Season 2. But neither Netflix nor the production companies Studio Dragon and Studio N said anything on Sweet Home Season 2.

Meanwhile, a production insider revealed that Sweet Home Season 2 will commence in December 2021, however, Netflix has stated that the news is untrue. In response to the reports, Netflix commented, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of ["Sweet Home"] Season 2."

But, according to an exclusive report from the South Korean portal, JTBC, Netflix has been on the move to start preparations for Sweet Home (Season) 2. Netflix has already confirmed the actors and actresses for the upcoming series.

The news also clarifies that the streaming giant has already planned to start filming for Sweet Home Season 2, and the K-drama is likely to release in 2022.

Although there is no official confirmation on Sweet Home Season 2, we can guess that the k-drama would renew in the future. This is because the first season left many cliffhangers. We saw Lee Eun-hyuk buried under the rubble of the apartment block, and it is a big question whether he is alive.

Sang-Wook was seen dead in the pool but is it not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters. How Cha Hyun-soo, who shifted to the same apartment where the horror incidents took place, will survive. His life became disturbed after shifting in 1410 of Green Home.

If Sweet Home Season 2 arrives in the future, most of the main cast would likely return. This includes Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young among other cast members. Besides, Lee Jin Wook( playsPyeon Sang-wook) and Lee Si Young (who plays Seo Yu-jyung).

We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

