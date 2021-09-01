Reed Birney joins cast of Anya Taylor-Joy starrer dark comedy thriller 'The Menu'

Left Menu

Tony Award-winning actor Reed Birney has joined the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller 'The Menu' that also features 'The Queen Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes in key roles.

Reed Birney, Anya Taylor-Joy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Tony Award-winning actor Reed Birney has joined the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller 'The Menu' that also features 'The Queen Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes in key roles. As per Variety, Searchlight Pictures is behind the feature, which will reunite multiple members of the team behind the HBO series 'Succession'.

Mark Mylod, known for his work in 'Succession' and 'Game of Thrones' will direct the film, written by Will Tracy from 'Succession' and 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' writer Seth Reiss. The rest of the cast includes Hong Chau, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, and Judith Light.

The story revolves around a young couple, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce via their Hyperobject Industries. Zahra Phillips will oversee the project for the studio. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

