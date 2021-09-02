Left Menu

China radio, TV body to strengthen regulation on cultural programmes, salaries

China's National Radio and Television Administration said in an online notice on Thursday that it will strengthen regulation over cultural programmes, cracking down on what it deems unhealthy content as well as stars' salaries and tax evasion. Actors and guests should be encouraged to participate in public welfare programmes and to assume social responsibilities, said the notice.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 07:19 IST
China radio, TV body to strengthen regulation on cultural programmes, salaries

China's National Radio and Television Administration said in an online notice on Thursday that it will strengthen regulation over cultural programmes, cracking down on what it deems unhealthy content as well as stars' salaries and tax evasion.

Actors and guests should be encouraged to participate in public welfare programmes and to assume social responsibilities, said the notice. Tax evasion would be strictly punished. The selection of actors and guests should be carefully controlled, with political literacy and moral conduct included as selection criteria.

Amid a broad array of regulatory crackdowns and a push to reduce inequality, China has been putting pressure on what it describes as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture, as well as targeting domestic celebrities after a number of controversies. The notice also said that what it called "deformed" tastes such as "effeminate" aesthetics in programmes should be ended. Entertainment involving "vulgar" internet celebrities, scandals and flaunting of wealth should be rejected.

Unhealthy fan culture should be cracked down on, and voting segments of programmes strictly controlled, with encouragements for fans to spend money to vote strictly forbidden, said the notice.

Also Read: China shares fall as growth concerns linger

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance; Warnings as Southeast Asia's biggest economies ease COVID-19 curbs and more

Health News Roundup: Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021