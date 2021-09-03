Left Menu

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal star in Spotify's 'Virus 2062' podcast

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have featured in a new podcast, titled 'Virus 2062', which is streaming on Spotify.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:32 IST
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal star in Spotify's 'Virus 2062' podcast
Poster of 'Virus 2062'. Image Credit: ANI
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have featured in a new podcast, titled 'Virus 2062', which is streaming on Spotify. The audio thriller, a 10-episode one time release, centres around "patient 63" (Ali), who says he's time travelled from the past to prevent a pandemic. Also, it is an adaptation of 'Caso 63', a Spotify Original from Chile.

The Indian version is produced by MnM Talkies, which produced podcasts such as 'Bhaskar Bose', 'I Hear You', and 'Darr Ka Raaz with Dr Phobia'. Sharing her experience lending her voice to the podcast, Richa said, "Recording a podcast is very different from dubbing for shows. It requires the right voice modulation and practice to keep listeners engaged throughout because even your expressions reflect in the narration. Because Virus 2062 is a fiction thriller, I had the opportunity to explore a new form of storytelling and it was an insightful experience for me to work with Spotify and Mantra. I try and do unconventional roles in theatre, film, and now on audio, and hope my fans like this new experiment I've done."

It was a fun ride for Ali to make a shift from on-screen to the audio format. "Making a shift from onscreen to audio has definitely been a fun ride. It's new, exciting and fresh. As an actor, I am always looking for ways to expand my creative abilities and starring in a podcast has given me just that. Thanks to Spotify and the MnM Talkies team for guiding me throughout and making this entire experience so fulfilling," he shared.

The original story of 'Caso 63' was written by Julio Rojas and is set in the year 2022 when psychiatrist Elisa Aldunate begins a series of therapy sessions with patient 63. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

