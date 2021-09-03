YouTuber arrested with charas worth Rs 50 lakh in Mumbai

Director of a YouTube channel was arrested on Friday with high quality 'manali charas' weighing 1 kg and valued at around Rs 50 lakh here, police said.

Gautam Dutta (43) was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch from suburban Andheri (West), an official said.

Dutta, a resident of Juhu-Versova Link Road, runs a channel on YouTube and is also its director, he said.

He is well connected with Bollywood and suspected to be a supplier of charas, a form of cannabis, to film artists, the official said.

Officials of the ANC's Bandra unit apprehended Dutta on suspicion when they were on patrolling duty on Juhu-Versova Link Road in the early hours of Friday, said DCP Datta Nalawade (ANC).

He was carrying a bag and a search revealed it contained 1 kg of 'manali charas' (a high quality variety of cannabis) valued at Rs 50 lakh, Nalawade said.

The YouTuber was formally arrested under section 8(c) read with 20(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the DCP said, adding a probe was underway.

Section 8(c) of the Act prohibits production, manufacture, sale, purchase, transportation and consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substances. PTI DC RSY RSY

