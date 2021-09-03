Left Menu

YouTuber arrested with charas worth Rs 50 lakh in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:35 IST
YouTuber arrested with charas worth Rs 50 lakh in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Director of a YouTube channel was arrested on Friday with high quality 'manali charas' weighing 1 kg and valued at around Rs 50 lakh here, police said.

Gautam Dutta (43) was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch from suburban Andheri (West), an official said.

Dutta, a resident of Juhu-Versova Link Road, runs a channel on YouTube and is also its director, he said.

He is well connected with Bollywood and suspected to be a supplier of charas, a form of cannabis, to film artists, the official said.

Officials of the ANC's Bandra unit apprehended Dutta on suspicion when they were on patrolling duty on Juhu-Versova Link Road in the early hours of Friday, said DCP Datta Nalawade (ANC).

He was carrying a bag and a search revealed it contained 1 kg of 'manali charas' (a high quality variety of cannabis) valued at Rs 50 lakh, Nalawade said.

The YouTuber was formally arrested under section 8(c) read with 20(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the DCP said, adding a probe was underway.

Section 8(c) of the Act prohibits production, manufacture, sale, purchase, transportation and consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substances. PTI DC RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021