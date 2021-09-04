John Cena pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Instagram

Hollywood star John Cena on Saturday paid a tribute to the actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden death has stunned the Indian showbiz industry and his fans.

Shukla, 40, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show "Balika Vadhu" and emerged as the winner of "Bigg Boss 13", was declared dead on arrival on Thursday morning when he was taken to a hospital in suburban Juhu.

Several Bollywood and TV celebrities expressed shock and were in a state of disbelief over the untimely demise of Shukla.

Taking to Instagram, Cena simply shared a black-and-white picture of Shukla without any caption.

Cena is known for posting photos on Instagram without captions.

His bio on the social media platform reads, ''Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.'' His post has since garnered 453,059 likes and 8,325 comments.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who worked with him in 2014 movie "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", also liked Cena's post on the social media platform.

The exact cause behind Shukla's death is not known yet, even though several reports suggested that a heart attack took the life of the actor.

Shukla, who is survived by his mother and sister, was cremated in Mumbai on Friday in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues.

