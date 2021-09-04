Left Menu

Actor Sivakarthikeyan adopts lion, elephant in Vandalur zoo

Chennai, Sept 4 PTI Tamil film actor D Sivakarthikeyan, known for his love for animals, adopted a lion named Vishnu and a female elephant Prakrithi in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park AAZP, popularly known as Vandalur zoo, here, for six months, its authorities said on Saturday.This symbolises his actors passion towards conservation of lion and elephant.

"The animal adopters can donate money for the feed and maintenance of the animal of their interest. Apart from income tax exemption, the donors could avail themselves of other facilities like a free visit to the zoo," the release added.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Sept 4 (PTI): Tamil film actor D Sivakarthikeyan, known for his love for animals, adopted a lion named 'Vishnu' and a female elephant 'Prakrithi' in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as Vandalur zoo, here, for six months, its authorities said on Saturday.

"This symbolises his (actor's) passion towards conservation of lion and elephant. By adopting a lion and elephant, he has voiced for the conservation," the AAZP said in a press release. Sivakarthikeyan had adopted a white tiger 'Anu' from 2018-2020.

Thanking him, the AAZP said it is one of the largest zoos in South-East Asia, houses 2,452 animals. The adoption programme facilitates the public to build a close association with animals.

"The animal adopters can donate money for the feed and maintenance of the animal of their interest. Apart from income tax exemption, the donors could avail themselves of other facilities like a free visit to the zoo," the release added. The AAPZ, which attracts about 20 lakh footfalls annually, was closed from April 20 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opened on August 25 with safety precautions in place.

