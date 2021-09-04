Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut pays tributes at Jayalalithaa memorial

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:08 IST
Kangana Ranaut in a still from 'Thalaivi' (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Top actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday paid tributes at the memorial of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, in whose biopic she has donned the role of the actor-politician.

A L Vijay-directed 'Thalaivi', starring Ranaut and Arvind Swamy, is set to be released on September 10.

Accompanied by Vijay, the 'Gangster' star paid floral tributes at the memorial of the late leader at the Marina Beach here.

The multilingual biographical film is about the life of Jayalalithaa, who had paired opposite yesteryear matinee idol and late chief minister M G Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR, thespian the late Sivaji Ganesan and many others before charting a successful political career.

She died in December 2016.

