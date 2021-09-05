Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott to star in new thriller 'Sanctuary'

Actor Margaret Qualley will star as a dominatrix opposite Christopher Abbott in the thriller 'Sanctuary', directed by Zachary Wigon, the shooting for which just wrapped in New York. According to Variety, written by the co-creator of 'Homecoming' Micah Bloomberg, the film has been produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films with Ilya Stewart of Hype Film and Pavel Burian of Mosaic Films co-producing, along with Charades which has also handled international sales rights on the film.

UTA Independent Film Group will be managing the US sale and has arranged the financing. Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, 'Sanctuary' will tell the story of a dominatrix and Hal, her wealthy client. About to inherit his late father's position and fortune, Hal tries to end their relationship, but when his attempt to cut ties backfires, disaster ensues.

The feature film marks Wigon's follow-up to his critically acclaimed first feature, 'The Heart Machine', which premiered at SXSW in 2014. Executive producers of the film include Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte and Pierre Mazars of Charades, Elizaveta Chalenko of Hype Film, Maxim Dashkin of Mosaic Films, as well as Qualley and Bloomberg.

Qualley will next be seen in 'Maid', the LuckyChap Entertainment and John Wells limited series for Netflix that will premiere on October 1, and she will soon begin production on Claire Denis' romantic thriller 'Stars at Noon', alongside Taron Egerton. Abbott, meanwhile, stars in Jerrod Carmichael's directorial debut 'On the Count of Three', which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was acquired by Annapurna for release through MGM's Orion Pictures. He will soon begin production on Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' opposite Emma Stone. (ANI)

