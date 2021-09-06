Left Menu

MP: Couple, adopted daughter found dead in house

We were informed on Monday that the house of Jagdish Pal remains locked from inside for the past two days, and a foul smell was emanating, Gwaliors Superintendent of Police SP Amit Sangh told reporters. He said after police personnel broke open the door of the house located in a building, they spotted the bodies of the couple and the girl on the first floor.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:34 IST
MP: Couple, adopted daughter found dead in house
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of three members of a family, including a couple and their adopted minor daughter, were found in a decomposed condition in their house here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Pal (65), his wife Saroj Pal (55), and their adopted 10-year-old daughter, police said. "We were informed on Monday that the house of Jagdish Pal remains locked from inside for the past two days, and a foul smell was emanating," Gwalior's Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sangh told reporters. He said after police personnel broke open the door of the house located in a building, they spotted the bodies of the couple and the girl on the first floor. ''Blood was oozing out from the mouths of the bodies, '' the SP said when asked about the condition of the bodies. He said, prima facie, the bodies were lying in the house for two days. The SP said the cause of the death is not known immediately. ''Whether it was suicide or murder, we can tell only after investigation,'' he said. Meanwhile, neighbors of the deceased said the Pals used to visit a temple every day.

''But nobody came out from their house in the past two days. There was no response to knocking on their door on Monday morning. A foul smell was emanating from the house'', they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021