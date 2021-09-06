French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies - AFP
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:08 IST
- Country:
- France
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday, quoting his lawyer.
A star of France's New Wave cinema, Belmondo switched to mainstream films in the 1960s and became one of France's leading comedy and action heroes.
