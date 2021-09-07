Left Menu

Phoebe Waller-Bridge no longer part of Amazon series 'Mr & Mrs Smith'

Mrs. Smith series, an Amazon Studios project, due to creative differences with fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover.Waller-Bridge was due to feature in and executive produce the new series alongside Glover.Multiple sources confirmed to Variety that Waller-Bridges departure is amicable and her role will be re-cast.The duo first worked together on Solo A Star Wars Story.The upcoming series, based on Doug Limans feature starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is a joint production between New Regency and Amazon Prime Video.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:32 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge no longer part of Amazon series 'Mr & Mrs Smith'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Fleabag'' star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited ''Mr. & Mrs. Smith'' series, an Amazon Studios project, due to creative differences with fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover.

Waller-Bridge was due to feature in and executive produce the new series alongside Glover.

Multiple sources confirmed to Variety that Waller-Bridge's departure is amicable and her role will be re-cast.

The duo first worked together on ''Solo: A Star Wars Story''.

The upcoming series, based on Doug Liman's feature starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is a joint production between New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. It was due to go into production next year.

The story of a married couple who discover they are spies hired to assassinate each other was first released in 2005 but somewhat overshadowed by the romance between the two leads.

The show was conceived by Glover, who is staying on the series as co-creative producer and executive producer. He will essay the role played by Pitt.

Francesca Sloane, who has worked with Glover on the acclaimed comedy drama ''Atlanta'', remains onboard as showrunner.

Sloane, Glover and Waller-Bridge all have overall deals at Amazon.

New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will executive produce alongside Jenny Robins who represents Wells Street Films.

Waller-Bridge is currently working on ''Indiana Jones 5'', in which she stars, and the final season of ''Killing Eve'', on which she serves as executive producer. She is also credited as a writer on the upcoming James Bond film ''No Time to Die''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021