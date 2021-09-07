Tom Hardy's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' to hit theatres in October

Sony Pictures' much-awaited superhero film 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' starring Tom Hardy is set to debut in theatres on October 1, earlier than expected. As per Variety, the sequel to Marvel's superhero film was scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but, due to the pandemic, was pushed to June 2021, then late September, and, most recently, October 15.

Now, shortly after Disney reported a bigger-than-anticipated opening weekend for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' in theaters, Sony announced October 1 as the new theatrical release date for 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. The well-acclaimed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' starring Canadian actor Simu Liu and Awkwafina, broke Labour Day weekend records recently, according to Variety. Hence, it was a green light to all the studios and movie theatre owners alike that audiences would visit their local multiplex for the right movie, despite the fear of the delta variant of COVID-19.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' once again stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has an alien symbiote living within him. Together, they are Venom. This time around, Woody Harrelson also stars after the actor portrayed serial killer Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene for the first 'Venom', released in 2018. The new movie will see Harrelson's Kasady transform into Carnage, a villain known as Venom's chief antagonist in the comics.

Andy Serkis has directed 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. The Columbia Pictures film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris as the comic book villain Shriek. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

The original 'Venom', directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a surprise smash hit, earning USD 856 million globally. It is one of the multiple movies set in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)