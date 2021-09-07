One Piece Chapter 1025 is on break, more focus on Kaido vs. Yamato & Luffy joins battle

The Japanese manga, One Piece Chapter 1025 is reportedly on a hiatus on coming Sunday. It will release after a gap of one week. Therefore the spoilers, leaks and raw scans will also be delayed for a week.

One Piece Chapter 1025 would release on September 19, 2021, and the raw scans would surface by September 17.

The upcoming installment may focus on Straw Hat Luffy, who has fully recovered from injury and is ready to travel to Onigashima to challenge Shun Kaidou once again. Chapter 1025 will also bring back Momonosuke, who will face Kaidou. Heart Pirates are upset with the Wanokuni coast. However, Momonosuke is 28 years old now; Shinobu has increased his powers in the past 20 years with. Now he is taller than Shinobu and finally gets a dragon form. Previously we saw Luffy asking Momonosuke "Come on Momo!! Let's take back Wanokuni!!! " Momonosuke agreed and they proceeded.

In One Piece Chapter 1024, we read Momonosuke is ready to take Luffy back to Onigashima. There are only 15 minutes left for Onigashima to reach the Flower Capital. At the same time, Kaidou planned to destroy the Flower Capital. Therefore, Luffy has to defeat Kaido within 15 minutes.

Chapter 2024 of the Japanese manga One Piece also showcased the confusion held in the Skull Dome while the fire went out of control. As a result, some of Kaido's followers tried to escape from the castle's burning floor and proceeded to the Live Floor.

The good news is that all the Straw Hats members are well as Nami informed. Although they didn't know the present condition of their captain Luffy, however, he is on the way to Onigashima. Hopefully, One Piece Chapter 1025 would show the Straw Hats members witness Luffy's arrival on the back of Momonosuke's dragon form.

Besides, One Piece Chapter 1024 showed Yamato who was locked up in a cave with three powerful samurai, Daimyo of Ringo, ShimotsukiUshimaru. Yamato desired to save the country. The samurai decided to fight against Kaido. So, they settle to get out by breaking the cave door. It also reveals the reason behind the imprisonment of Yamato.

One Piece Chapter 1025 would also focus on the fighting going on each floor of the castle. Nami, Tama, and Speed are also hiding near Usopp. Fans also saw Kaido's son coming to the riot in Onigashima and defeating some of his father's subordinates.

Now it's time to see who wins the epic battle between father and son. Yamato is likely to give all his strength in One Piece Chapter 2025 to defeat Kaido who is one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

These are all the unofficial spoilers or predictions. Fans have to wait until the leaks are out and get translated into English.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

