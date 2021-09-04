KonoSuba Season 3 or a spin-off movie announced! Know in detail!

"KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!" is the anime adaptation that is based on the light novel series by Natsume Akatsuki was first premiered in 2016 and followed the season a year after. Later it was dubbed in English and released again in 2020. Since then fans are eagerly waiting for a potential Season 3.

However, after a long break, the KonoSuba official Twitter account confirms on July 18 that there will be a new production coming up soon. The English translation of the post: "New animation production decision! A blessing to this wonderful world! The production of a new animation has been decided!"

"New animation announcement visual released! Please look forward to the follow-up report." Check out the post below:

Therefore it seems J.C.Staff is progressing ahead with further anime projects. Although the social media announcement didn't confirm whether there will be KonoSuba Season 3 or a spin-off, however, the creators didn't dishearten fans and ultimately after a long time, the anime is returning in some form.

The series follows KazumaSatō, a boy who is sent to a fantasy world with MMORPG elements following his death, where he forms a dysfunctional adventuring party with a goddess, an archwizard, and a crusader.

Following the incredible success of the first two seasons, an anime film adaptation of the series was released on August 30, 2019. The story of KonoSuba has been adapted to Volume 5 of the manga in the series and the movie. Now the good news is as of July 2021, a total of 13 volumes has been released in Japan.

Currently, there is no trailer and no confirmations on the cast for KonoSuba Season 3. But we did expect the same cast members to return from the second season.

Meanwhile, there is a controversy that in May 2021, KonoSuba was one of five isekai-oriented anime titles (along with Zombie Land Saga, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Princess Lover!, and Nekopara) that were given a limited ban by the Russian government for their depiction of reincarnation, which was thought to encourage suicide by lawmakers.

The release date for KonoSuba Season 3 is yet to reveal, but we guess it is likely to come in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

