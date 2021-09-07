Left Menu

'Antim: The Final Truth' poster reveals ferocious fight between Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma

After much anticipation and great excitement, the makers of 'Antim

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:31 IST
Poster of 'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
After much anticipation and great excitement, the makers of 'Antim: The Final Truth' have unveiled the first poster of the film depicting the daunting rivalry of the robust gangster Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop megastar Salman Khan. The intense poster depicts an epic clash between the two leading men highlighting the plot of the movie revolving around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies.

A two-hero film, 'Antim: the Final Truth' brings two protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. This is the first time that Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space with each other.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, 'Antim: the Final Truth' is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. (ANI)

