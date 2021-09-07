Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan pens special message on father Mammootty's 70th birthday

Not only do fans admire veteran star Mammootty but his son Dulquer Salmaan is also a huge fan of him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:29 IST
Dulquer Salmaan pens special message on father Mammootty's 70th birthday
Dulquer with his father Mammootty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Not only do fans admire veteran star Mammootty but his son Dulquer Salmaan is also a huge fan of him. On the 70th birthday of Mammootty on Tuesday, Dulquer took to Instagram to pen a sweet message for his father. In the note, he spoke about how blessed and fortunate he feels to be Mammootty's family.

"I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that ! Mashallah !Ever so grateful and ever so blessed. I love you infinity Pa ! We are the luckiest and most fortunate to be your family. We are constantly reminded of that when the world celebrates you on a constant basis. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may you always age in reverse," Dulquer wrote. Alongside the note, he posted a photograph of him sharing smiles with his father.

Malayalam superstar is best known for his performances in films like 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha', 'Adiyozhukkukal', 'Dhruvam', and 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar' among many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

