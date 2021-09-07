Culture min invites youth to speak to elderly on life pre, post independence, upload videos

The culture ministry on Tuesday invited youngsters to speak to nonagenarian citizens about their lives pre and post independence, record their conversations and upload videos on a government streaming website.

The videos of conversations with the citizens have to be uploaded on rashtragaan.in as part of celebrations of 75 years of Indian independence, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The ministry has launched a teaser of the concept ''Buzurgon ki Baat, Desh ke Saath'', it said. ''The programme will feature the senior citizens of age 95 and above who have seen the 75 years of independent India and nearly two decades before independence. The programme urges the youth of the country to record their conversations with such elderly citizens and upload them on rasthragaan.in,'' the statement said.

Earlier, the ministry had asked people to record and upload on the site their videos singing the national anthem.

Launching the programme, Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the programme is aimed at increasing the interaction between the youth and the elderly, who are 95 years and above in age.

''India is a nation of the young that is always willing to learn from its elders. Be it the 'guru-shishya parampara', the role of family or elders at work, Indians have always looked up to their elders. Therefore, it gives me great pleasure to launch the programme 'Buzurgon ki Baat, Desh ke Saath','' he said.

Reddy added that this is a unique programme where the country's youth will spend time and interact with the older generation and elders. ''They will then upload these videos and the ministry of culture will integrate them. This is a great way to involve our eders in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav','' he said.

The video of the interaction should preferably be kept below 60 seconds and can be uploaded at www.rashtragaan.in, the statement said.

