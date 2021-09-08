Left Menu

AnnaSophia Robb announces engagement with 'best friend' Trevor Paul

Dr Death star AnnaSophia Robb is engaged to her boyfriend Trevor Paul.The actor shared the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.I want to be with you everywhere

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:08 IST
AnnaSophia Robb announces engagement with 'best friend' Trevor Paul
  • Country:
  • United States

''Dr Death'' star AnnaSophia Robb is engaged to her boyfriend Trevor Paul.

The actor shared the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

''I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO! ''He's my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b*tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!'' Robb wrote alongside a series of pictures with Paul.

While the actor has been private about her personal life, Paul began appearing in photos posted on her Instagram back in 2019.

Robb currently stars as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart on ''Dr Death'', Peacock's eight-part true crime drama based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

She is best known for playing a teenage version of Carrie Bradshaw in the ''Sex and the City'' spin-off series ''The Carrie Diaries''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021