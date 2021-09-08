Kylie Jenner confirms second pregnancy

Left Menu

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in a heartfelt video on Instagram.The development comes weeks after several publications reported that the 24-year-old makeup mogul was expecting her second baby with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.The pair are already parents to four-year-old Stormi Webster.Kylie shared a video on Instagram Tuesday, offering an insight into the early stages of her second pregnancy.In the video, she is seen holding a pregnancy test and telling daughter Stormi, Are you ready to go to mommys doctor, followed by several visits to the hospital.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in a heartfelt video on Instagram.

The development comes weeks after several publications reported that the 24-year-old makeup mogul was expecting her second baby with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The pair are already parents to four-year-old Stormi Webster.

Kylie shared a video on Instagram Tuesday, offering an insight into the early stages of her second pregnancy.

In the video, she is seen holding a pregnancy test and telling daughter Stormi, ''Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor?'', followed by several visits to the hospital. In another scene, the viewer sees Stormi breaking the news to Kylie's mother Kris Jenner with sonogram photos, who asks, ''Are you pregnant?!'' ''Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life,'' Kris tells her granddaughter.

The clip also had shots from Kylie's 24th birthday celebrations on August 10, in which she, Travis and Stormi were seen sharing a laugh as the rapper pulled their daughter's cheeks.

Though Kylie and Travis initially split in 2019 after two years of dating, they have maintained a steady co-parenting relationship in the months since.

In June 2021, there were reports that the two were once again in a relationship.

