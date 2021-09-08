Left Menu

Akshay Kumar pays last respects to Aanand L Rai's mother

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's mother passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:50 IST
Akshay Kumar pays last respects to Aanand L Rai's mother
Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's mother passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. Her last rites were attended by superstar Akshay Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Manu Rishi among others.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has paid his condolences to Aanand. "Dearest friend @aanandlrai Deepest condolences to you, Raviji and the entire family on the loss of your mother. Sending prayers for strength and a big hug," he tweeted.

Speaking of Akshay, he has also lost his mother Aruna Bhatia today. Earlier in the morning, Akshay took to his social media handles to share the sad news with his followers.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," Akshay wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay and Aanand have collaborated on the upcoming films 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021