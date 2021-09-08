Left Menu

'The Croods: A New Age' to release in Indian theatre on September 10

The Croods A New Age, featuring Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds as in voice roles, is all set to release in theatres on September 10.A sequel to The Croods, the new film will see the main protagonists venture off into the unknown in search of tomorrow. Alongside their friend Guy, the cave family settles on a piece of land and learns that its owned by Phil and Hope Betterman.

''The Croods: A New Age'', featuring Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds as in voice roles, is all set to release in theatres on September 10.

A sequel to ''The Croods'', the new film will see the main protagonists venture off into the unknown in search of ''tomorrow.'' Alongside their friend Guy, the cave family settles on a piece of land and learns that it's owned by Phil and Hope Betterman. Nicolas Cage, Stone, Reynolds, Catherine Keener are reprising their voice roles from the previous edition. ''The Game of Thrones'' star Peter Dinklage and ''Star Wars'' actor Kelly Marie Tran also feature in the movie, directed by Joel Crawford. The movie releases in English and Hindi.

